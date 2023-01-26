Blakeny7539b.jpg

Alton forward Laila Blakeny heads upcourt
Powers7543b.jpg

Jarius Powers sinks an outside shot for Alton against O'Fallon
Lewis7530b.jpg

Alton's Alyssa Lewis prepares to dribble the ball at O'Fallon
Proctor7535b.jpg

Alton's Kiyoko Proctor drives to the lane at O'Fallon 
Powers7533b.jpg

Alton's Jarius Powers prepares for a free throw attempt
Proctor7540b.jpg

Alton's Kiyoko Proctor
Lewis7550b.jpg

Alyssa Lewis goes up for a shot against O'Fallon
Howard7552.JPG

Alton head coach Deserea Howard and bench
Lewis7538b.jpg

Alton's Alyssa Lewis 
Redbirds7528b.jpg
Redbirds7527b.jpg