The SIUE Cougars dropped a non-conference home game Wednesday to the Missouri Tigers, 8-3. Brennan Orf went 2-3 with a double and RBI. SIUE falls to 22-18 on the season.
PHOTOS: Mizzou 8, SIUE 3 baseball at Edwardsville
- By Brad Choat - Big Z Media
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Illinois General Assembly advances several measures during Thursday's session
- Chicago mayor-elect's spending plan raises red flag for area lawmakers
- Challenge to Illinois’ gun ban continues
- IDOC highlights re-entry programs for April's "Second Chance" month
- Three charged in Jersey County thefts
- Soil contamination discovered near construction
- Craft cannabis growers say their industry is struggling
- Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program criticized by House GOP
- Legislation prohibiting vehicle kill switches on loaned vehicles debated in Illinois House
- Brighton-Bunker Hill Road closure starts Wednesday