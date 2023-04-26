Orf7999b.jpg

Brennan Orf at bat for SIU-Edwardsville against Missouri on April 26, 2023

The SIUE Cougars dropped a non-conference home game Wednesday to the Missouri Tigers, 8-3. Brennan Orf went 2-3 with a double and RBI. SIUE falls to 22-18 on the season.

SIUE.JPG

Josh Ohl on deck for SIUE
Mizzou7986.JPG

Missouri at SIUE baseball
Conrad7984c.jpg

Teague Conrad delivers a pitch for SIUE against Missouri
Cougars.jpg

SIUE baseball
Lyons.jpg

SIUE baseball head coach Sean Lyons
Burden.jpg

Brady Burden makes contact for SIUE against Missouri 
Ratliff.JPG

Kyle Ratliff approaches the plate for SIUE
SIUEbaseball.jpg