IMG_8183b.jpg

The Marquette Catholic Explorers won their home regional soccer title Friday afternoon with an 8-0 shutout of Carlinville. Marquette (18-3-2) advances to play in the Riverton sectional semifinal on May 16.

IMG_8170b.jpg
IMG_8175b.jpg
IMG_8172b.jpg
IMG_8168b.jpg
IMG_8178b.jpg
IMG_8167b.jpg