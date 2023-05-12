The Marquette Catholic Explorers won their home regional soccer title Friday afternoon with an 8-0 shutout of Carlinville. Marquette (18-3-2) advances to play in the Riverton sectional semifinal on May 16.
PHOTOS: Marquette Catholic 8, Carlinville 0 girls soccer regional final
- By Brad Choat - Big Z Media
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Kratom request falls short in Committee
- More names of fatal Interstate 55 crash victims announced
- Illinois leads nation in tornadoes
- Illinois bills removing gender-specific language from state statutes spurs debate
- Two injured in head-on crash
- Illinois gun buyers in limbo after latest court ruling
- Thieves target several Brighton locations
- Man and woman dead after being hit by truck in Berkeley, Mo.
- Alton Physical Therapy moves to new location
- Flood warnings extended