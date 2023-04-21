MarquetteSoccer7891b.jpg

Marquette celebrates winning goal against Alton on April 21, 2023

Explorers sophomore Ella Anselm scored in final moments of game to break 1-1 deadlock in crosstown classic.

Ella Anselm led the Explorers offense against Alton
Alton's Emily Baker scored the lone goal for the Redbirds against Marquette
Marquette goalkeeper Hanna Marshall delivers a kick
Alton goalkeeper Peyton Baker kicks
Alton's Peyton Baker makes a save against Marquette
Marquette's Maya Stephan brings the ball upfield against Alton
Marquette Explorers varsity girls soccer celebrates 2-1 win over Alton
Marquette coach Brian Hoener positions his team for final seconds of game
