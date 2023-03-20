Volleyball7759b.jpg

Alton versus Marquette in boys volleyball on March 20, 2023
Marquette7748b.jpg
Volley7747b.jpg
Ely7756b.jpg

Cam Ely of Alton prepares to serve
MCHSvolley7749b.jpg

Marquette head volleyball coach Mark Ellebracht gives encouragement during timeout
Altonvolley7733b.jpg
Hull7734.JPG

Victor Hull of Alton looks on as teammates warm up
Volley7746b.jpg

Explorers volleyball taking on Alton Redbirds
Volleyball7741.JPG

Marquette volleyball vs. Alton