Warriors 1

Granite City High School student-athletes cut ribbon to dedicate new turf at Kevin Greene Field on September 3, 2022
Warriors 2

Ready for first coin toss on new turf at Granite City High School
Warriors 3
Warriors 4
Warriors 5

Granite City players Kendrick Lyons (3), Shawn Vannatta (51) and Damarco Dade (32) road the sideline on Kevin Greene Field's new turf surface
Warriors 6

First Granite City touchdown on new turf field, September 3, 2022
Warriors 7
Warriors 8

Granite City placekicker Abby Knight kicking extra point
Warriors 9

Granite City quarterback Kendrick Lyons fires a pass against Champaign Central
Warriors 10

Marching Warriors band flute quartet at halftime
Warrriors 11

Granite City High School coaching legends took part in new field surface ceremony. Bob Stegemeier is waving.