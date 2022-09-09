PHOTOS: Granite City debuts new turf field, falls to Champaign Central 18-13
- By Brad Choat - WBGZ Radio
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois
- Changes coming to traffic on 67 at Riverlands Way
- Marquette cancels Friday football game against Columbia
- Madison County Clerk comments on "frivolous" FOIA requests
- Supermarket shooting death in North St. Louis County
- FBI touts task force with local police
- Review shows a dozen companies in Pritzker's investments earned billions in state business
- One dead in Granite City shooting
- Clark Bridge reopens, subject safe
- Alton Expo starts tonight