Oilers8134b.jpg

EAWR Oilers vs. Althoff regional soccer

The Oilers soccer season came to an end Tuesday with a 14-0 loss to Althoff Catholic in the Roxana regional opener. 

Johnson.jpg

EAWR goalkeeper Peyton Johnson
AWhite.jpg

Annaleigh White clears the ball for the Oilers against the Crusaders
IMG_8137.JPG

Oilers versus Crusaders regional soccer
Watson.jpg

Jadyn Watson hangs onto goalpost
Glenn.jpg

Emma Glenn pursues the ball for East Alton Wood River
Kaidence.jpg

Kaidence Reef 
Cox.jpg

Mackenzie Cox kicks-off for the Oilers against Althoff
IMG_8130b.jpg

Oilers versus Crusaders in regional play