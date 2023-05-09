The Oilers soccer season came to an end Tuesday with a 14-0 loss to Althoff Catholic in the Roxana regional opener.
PHOTOS: EAWR vs Althoff girls soccer regional at Roxana
- By Brad Choat - Big Z Media
