On a night when East Alton Wood River commemorated the 21st anniversary of 9/11, active and retired military personnel were honored on the field; EMTs were needed on the field; and the Oilers left a performance on the field they will never forget.
EAWR improved to 3-0 on the season with a 59-14 drubbing of the Nikomis Redskins. Ryan Morten-Burch scored three times and Seth Slayden added two touchdowns as the Oilers offense was all but unstoppable Friday night. The game featured a scary delay of nearly half an hour midway through the first quarter when Nikomis' senior lineman Ryan Eisenbarth was injured and eventually taken off the field by ambulance.
