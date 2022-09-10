On a night when East Alton Wood River commemorated the 21st anniversary of 9/11, active and retired military personnel were honored on the field; EMTs were needed on the field; and the Oilers left a performance on the field they will never forget.

 EAWR improved to 3-0 on the season with a 59-14 drubbing of the Nikomis Redskins. Ryan Morten-Burch scored three times and Seth Slayden added two touchdowns as the Oilers offense was all but unstoppable Friday night. The game featured a scary delay of nearly half an hour midway through the first quarter when Nikomis' senior lineman Ryan Eisenbarth was injured and eventually taken off the field by ambulance.

oil24[148343].jpg

Game recap from Nick Darr of Big Z Sports

Darr-EAWR Wrap 9-9-22.mp3

Postgame interview with Oilers head coach Gary Herron

Coach Gary Herron 9-9-22.mp3

oil8[148356].jpg
oil10[148351].jpg
oil13[148348].jpg
oil15[148346].jpg
oil16[148354].jpg
oil20[148353].jpg
oil21[148344].jpg
oil7[148357].jpg
oil6[148355].jpg