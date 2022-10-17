The Explorers celebrated Senior Night on Monday with a match against the Collinsville Kahoks. The Lady Kahoks defeated the Lady Explorers, 2-sets-to-none (25-22, 25-21). Marquette volleyball drops to 19-and-13 on the season.
PHOTOS: Collinsville 2, Marquette 0 girls volleyball at Alton
- By Brad Choat - WBGZ Radio
