The Explorers celebrated Senior Night on Monday with a match against the Collinsville Kahoks.  The Lady Kahoks defeated the Lady Explorers, 2-sets-to-none (25-22, 25-21).  Marquette volleyball drops to 19-and-13 on the season.   

Marquette Catholic girls volleyball senior night on October 17, 2022
The seven Marquette volleyball seniors (Ryan O'Leary, Shay O'Leary, Kylie Murray, Hannah Marshall, Olivia Byrd, Livy Kratschmer, McKennah Youngblood)
2022 Marquette volleyball seniors and coaches
National Anthem singer
Pre-match ritual
Abby Taylor sets
Celebrating a point
Olivia Byrd goes up for a spike
Shay O'Leary (16) and Taelor Williams (27) await a Collinsville serve
Arista Bunn with the set
Livy Kratschmer prepares for a serve
Ryan O'Leary serves
Collinsville celebrates a first game victory over Marquette