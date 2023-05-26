Playing as the away team at home Friday afternoon, Civic Memorial battled back from a six-run deficit to tie the score 9-9 in the top of the 7th, but fell 12-9 to Highland in a thriller.
PHOTOS: Civic Memorial vs. Highland softball regional final
- By Brad Choat - Big Z Media
