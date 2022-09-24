ALTONVSEAST1.JPG

Javion Chairs (21) of Alton tackles a Belleville East runner Friday September 23 at Alton.
ALTONVSEAST2.JPG

Gardell Ballinger (1) of Alton tackles Markevious Curiton (2) of Belleville East Friday September 23 at Alton.
ALTONVSEAST3.JPG

Alton quarterback Graham McAfoos (9) of Alton passes the ball to Alton running back Keith Gilchese Friday September 23 at Alton.
ALTONVSEAST4.JPG

Alton running back Keith Gilchese (5) rushes for a nice gain against Belleville East Friday September 23 at Alton.
ALTONVSEAST5.JPG

Gardell Ballinger (2) of Alton rushes the ball Friday September 23 during a home football game against Belleville East.
ALTONVSEAST6.JPG

Dalton Baumgartner (44) Alton linebacker makes a tackle for loss Friday September 23 against Belleville East at Alton