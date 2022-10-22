0239 Keith Gilchrese 5.JPG

Nick Darr reports the Alton Redbirds lost a close one to Belleville Althoff in their final football game of 2022.

darr 10-21-22.mp3

Nick Darr spoke with Alton head coach David Parker after the game.

CoachParker 10-21-22.mp3

0164 Graham McAfoos 9.JPG
0224 Antoine Phillips 22.JPG
1088 Keith Gilchrese 5.JPG
1215 Antoine Phillip 22.JPG
1358 Gardell Ballenger 1.JPG
0036.JPG
0059.JPG
0070.JPG
0074.JPG