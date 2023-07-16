River Dragons_8607b.jpg

The Alton River Dragons hosted O'Fallon in Prospect League play on Sunday night. The Hoots came up victorious, 13-3. Alton is now 14-27 on the season.

Lucas Johns delivers a pitch for the River Dragons
Blake Burris drives the ball for the Alton River Dragons against O'Fallon
Civic Memorial alum Bryce Zupan catches for the Alton River Dragons
Bark in the Park at Lloyd Hopkins Field on July 16, 2023
Hope Animal Rescues of Godfrey helped Alton River Dragons celebrate Bark in the Park 2023
River Dragons manager Scotty Scott in the dugout
Prospect League logo