The Alton River Dragons hosted O'Fallon in Prospect League play on Sunday night. The Hoots came up victorious, 13-3. Alton is now 14-27 on the season.
PHOTOS: Alton River Dragons vs. O'Fallon Hoots
- By Brad Choat - Big Z Media
