Lacey.jpg

Alton's Kaylea Lacey handles the basketball against Quincy
Proctor.jpg

Alton's Kiyoko Proctor gets a basket against Quincy
Howard.jpg

Alton girls basketball head coach Deserea Howard gives instructions during a timeout against Quincy
Orr.jpg

Alton's Kyridas Orr prepares for a free throw
Blakeny.jpg

Alton's Laila Blakeny attempts a three-pointer against Quincy
Powers.jpg

Alton's Jarius Powers gets some points in the paint against Quincy
Blakeny2.JPG

Alton's Laila Blakeny shoots a jump shot
Norman.jpg

Alton's Talia Norman shoots a basket against Quincy