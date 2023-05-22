It came down to a 7th inning rally, as Alton topped Civic Memorial 5-4 in baseball, Monday. The Redbirds scored 3 runs in the final inning.
PHOTOS: Alton 5, Civic Memorial 4 in baseball at Alton
- By Brad Choat - Big Z Media
