Alton High School has a new head football coach. The Alton School Board approved the hiring of David Parker to replace Eric Dickerson who resigned last fall after 7 seasons.
David Parker comes to Alton after serving last year as a volunteer assistant across town at Marquette Catholic High School.
Parker has also been an assistant coach at St. Louis University High School and Webster Groves High School and was also defensive coordinator at Hazelwood East High School the year they won a Missouri Class 5A State Football Championship in 2008.
Parker currently serves as an RTI Attendance/Behavioral Interventionist in the Riverview Gardens School District.