Quiet and unassuming, accolades seem to keep following East Alton-Wood River Oiler Seth Slayden. After excelling in three sports as a senior in high school where he set an Oilers single season rushing record on offense, led his football team in tackles on defense, and earned the Telegraph’s Small School Football Player of the Year Award.
Slayden was forced into the spotlight again last week as the East Alton mayor and board of trustees honored him for his efforts on the fields and in the classroom.
Mayor Carlton said Slayden shuns the limelight.
Slayden was presented with a certificate from the village board.