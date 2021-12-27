High school basketball teams switch to tournament mode this week across the area…and nearly all Riverbend teams are in action…
On the girl’s side we have East Alton Wood River against Roxana this afternoon on the Big Z from the Red Bud Tournament. Tip off around 4pm. The two team have already played each other twice and have each won a game.
Roxana will play Waterloo Gibault this morning at 10:30, and the Oilers will play later tonight around 9pm against host Red Bud.
The tournament continues through Thursday
-0-
The CM Lady Eagles are playing in the Visitation Tournament where they won their opening game on Dec. 18. However, on Sunday CM lost their first game of the season to Whitfield 52-28.
The Eagles are now 13-1 on the season while Whitfield improves to 7-1. CM will take on Edwardsville today.
The Lady Tigers also lost on Sunday to Eureka, 60-52. Edwardsville is now 10-4, while Eureka improves to 8-1.
The tournament wraps up on Tuesday
-0-
At the Jersey Girls Tournament, Taylorville plays Gateway Legacy at 4:30, then Jersey plays Carrollton at 6pm. That tournament runs through Wed.
-0-
The Carlinville girl’s tournament also starts today with
Calhoun vs Williamsville – Noon Greenfield vs Gillespie – Noon
Lincolnwood vs South County at 1:30
Carlinville vs Nokomis at 6pm
The tournament runs through Thursday
-0-
The Alton girls will play in the Mascoutah tournament, where they are seeded #2 behind O’Fallon.
Alton will play Cahokia at 8:30am today and that tournament runs through Wed.
O’Fallon plays McCluer at 2:30
-0-
The Marquette girls travel to Benton this week and take on Harrisburg tonight at 6. That tournament runs through Wednesday. Marquette will play at 7:30pm on Tuesday. The Explorers are 8-5 heading into the tournament this week.
-0-
Christ Our Rock Lutheran School hosts a girl’s tournament this week and Fr. McGivney takes on Madison at 3:30pm today. Staunton plays the Anna-Jonesboro JV at 11am. Fr. McGivney is the top seed in the tournament.