A deal has apparently been struck between Stan Kroenke, the NFL and the City of St. Louis, County, and the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority in a lawsuit stemming from the Rams’ departure from St. Louis in 2015. The agreement is worth a reported $790-million and does not include an expansion team.
What is not clear yet is if Kroenke will foot the entire cost of the settlement or try to saddle his fellow NFL owners with some of the cost. With the settlement, the NFL avoids a trial. The suit alleged Kroenke and the NFL violated the NFL’s own relocation guidelines when the Rams left for Los Angeles.