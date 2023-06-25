NCAA College Baseball World Series Jun 25, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SaturdayLSU 4 Florida 3Game 2 of the best-of-3 series is today at 2pm. Game 3 if needed will be played on Monday at 6pm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesStrawberry recall hits Illinois and Missouri storesPritzker says he will veto transmission line bill"New Illinois" movement gains momentumOpposition building against freelance workers legislation in IllinoisCourt action continues in gun ban casesAlton Police investigate early Sunday shootingIDPH urging people to "Fight the Bite"Sparks gets into weekly trash pickup businessFive departments battle Godfrey fireConvenience store heading to downtown Wood River