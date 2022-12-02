Cody Baur picked up the Friday night Late Model stock car main event at the Gateway Dirt Nationals in St. Louis. The race in the dome was hotly-contested, with the top 3 finishing within a couple of car lengths of each other.
Baur, from Michigan, is now locked in to Saturday's main event, along with second place Will Harrington of Georgia and third place finisher Tyler Erb of Texas. In the Modified stock car main event, Indiana's Ricky Thornton Jr. picked up the win. Saturday's racing includes several last-chance qualifying events leading up to the main events. Racing starts at 3pm.