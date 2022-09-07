Citing low numbers on the team’s roster, Alton Marquette Catholic High School has canceled Friday night’s football game against Columbia. The team was down to 17 players from the original 25 due to injuries following last week’s game against Salem, so the decision to pull the plug on this week’s game was made today.
With the cancellation, Columbia will be recognized as a 2-0 forfeit winner. The hope is to have enough players healthy by next week to play its Homecoming game against Breese Mater Dei.