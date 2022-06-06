In front of packed grandstands at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Joey Logano beat Kyle Busch in an intense overtime battle, and Ross Chastain ate a gigantic piece of humble pie.
After a brake rotor failure sent Kevin Harvick’s Ford rocketing into the Turn 3 wall on Lap 236 of a scheduled 240 in Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300, Busch, as the leader, picked the outside lane. Logano lined up beside Busch to the inside, with teammate Ryan Blaney behind him.
After the overtime restart — with Blaney giving Logano’s No. 22 Team Penske Ford a serendipitous shove — Logano and Busch swapped the lead until Busch washed up the track in Turns 3 and 4 on the white-flag lap.
Logano in the winner's circle:
Logano talks about the St. Louis experience:
Kyle Busch talks about his race: