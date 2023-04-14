On Saturday April 8th, Riverbend amateur wrestler Karson Stoeckel recently won 1st place at the Adidas Nationals Wrestling Championships in Independence, Missouri in the 52lb weight class. The 3rd grader at Central Intermediate in Roxana beat over 2000 wrestlers from 40 different states. The 9-year-old is currently a 2x All American, an Illinois Bantam State Champion, and now is a National Champion. He trains all year round with the King Select Wrestling Academy while also playing Baseball and Football on the off season of wrestling.
Local youth wrestler wins national competition
- By Doug JEnkins - Big Z Media
