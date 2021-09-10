The Larry Graham Celebration of Life and Memorial Golf Outing is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 8 at the Arlington Greens Course near Granite City.
Family members, relatives and friends can honor the late legendary basketball coach by participating in golf during the day and attending a tribute program starting about 6 o’clock that night.
The evening ceremony will feature speakers reflecting on Graham’s life and his legacy. The Hall of Fame coach and player passed away in August of 2020.
Steve Porter will serve as emcee for the Celebration of Life event.
Golfing begins at noon that day with teams consisting of four players competing over 18 holes. The registration table opens at 11 a.m. Cost is $35 per player or $140 per team.
Cash or checks – no credit cards – will be accepted. Checks should be made payable to: Karen Patty-Graham. Golfers can pay the day of the event. Tee times, from noon until 1:30, will be assigned.
For tee times, contact Dennis Schickedanz at 618-567-5576 and schick.superfan@gmail.com or Ken McBride at 618-250-6744 and kennymac@charter.net
A light dinner will be provided for all golfers following the completion of play. Snacks and drinks also will be available before and during golfing.
For more information on the Celebration of Life, contact Karen Patty-Graham at 618-978-0703 and kpattyg@SIUE.edu or Schickadenz and McBride at the aforementioned emails or numbers.
Masks may be required for indoor activities.The fourth Dave Shannahan Southwestern Illinois Basketball Coaches Association golf event was originally scheduled for Oct. 8, but it was postponed to July 8 of next year.