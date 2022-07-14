The Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees has voted to make Dr. Cedric Brown the college’s first full-time Athletic Director. Brown served as an assistant coach for men’s basketball at Lewis and Clark from 2015 to 2018.
He returns to Godfrey to start his new job on Monday. Brown tells The Big Z what he plans to do first.
Dr. Brown comes to Godfrey via Pittsburgh, where he has been serving as director of athletics at Winchester Thurston School since 2020. Former AD Doug Stotler had been splitting time as a part-time Athletic Director and men’s basketball coach. He retired June 1.