The Fighting Illini dropped their college football road opener Friday night at Kansas, 34-23.
The Jayhawks opened-up a 34-7 lead in the third quarter, before Illinois rallied to close the gap.
Illini head coach Bret Bielema was asked afterward about his squad's poor start and he said, "I thought our guys were pretty good coming out of the locker room, but obviously when you start the way we did on offense and defense, start off poorly like that, it puts you behind the eight ball. Guys flinch a little bit."
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer rushed for two touchdowns and passed for one.