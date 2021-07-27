baseball16.jpg

The Alton Junior Legion team was shut out in the Fifth Division Tournament opener Monday night. Jerseyville blanked Alton, 8-0. Alton Post 126 managed only 5 hits on the night as Jersey outhit Alton, 7-5.

The Fifth Division Junior Legion Tournament is being hosted by Trenton (IL). 

Alton (15-10-1) -- 

Max Holmes (2-3) had 2 of the hits in a losing cause.

LP - Seth Slayden

Alton committed 4 errors that led to 5 unearned runs for Jersey. 

-0-

Tonight - Jerseyville vs. Orient

Tomorrow (WED) - Steeleville vs. Trenton

-0-

In other legion baseball news, Harrisburg Post 167 won the Senior Legion Fifth Division title Monday night. Harrisburg edged Centralia, 5-4 in the championship game. Harrisburg's senior legion squad advances to the state tournament in Danville with a record of 31-and-6. 

