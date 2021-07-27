The Alton Junior Legion team was shut out in the Fifth Division Tournament opener Monday night. Jerseyville blanked Alton, 8-0. Alton Post 126 managed only 5 hits on the night as Jersey outhit Alton, 7-5.
The Fifth Division Junior Legion Tournament is being hosted by Trenton (IL).
Alton (15-10-1) --
Max Holmes (2-3) had 2 of the hits in a losing cause.
LP - Seth Slayden
Alton committed 4 errors that led to 5 unearned runs for Jersey.
-0-
Tonight - Jerseyville vs. Orient
Tomorrow (WED) - Steeleville vs. Trenton
-0-
In other legion baseball news, Harrisburg Post 167 won the Senior Legion Fifth Division title Monday night. Harrisburg edged Centralia, 5-4 in the championship game. Harrisburg's senior legion squad advances to the state tournament in Danville with a record of 31-and-6.