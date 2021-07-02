In its 36th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade announced Jayden Ulrich of East Alton-Wood River High School as its 2020-21 Gatorade Illinois Girls Track & Field Player of the Year. Ulrich is the first Gatorade Illinois Girls Track & Field Player of the Year to be chosen from East Alton-Wood River High School.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Ulrich as Illinois' best high school girls track and field athlete. Now a finalist for the Gatorade National Girls Track & Field Player of the Year award to be announced in July, Ulrich joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports.
The 5-foot-9 senior won both the discus and the shot put at the Class 2A state meet this past season, launching the former a meet-record 160 feet, 6.75 inches and hurling the latter 48-8.25. Ulrich set new state records with her season-best efforts in both events: 51-10.75 in the shot put and 168-1.75 in the discus. She also swept the two events at the National Throws Festival.
Ulrich has volunteered locally on behalf of youth track programs.
“The pandemic slowed her down and cost Jayden possible titles, but she continued to work, lifting and throwing very diligently,” coach Russ Colona sai . “She set goals and then surpassed every one of them.”
Ulrich has maintained a 3.64 GPA in the classroom. She has signed a national letter of intent to compete in track and field on scholarship at Indiana University Bloomington this fall.
