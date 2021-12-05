The 2021 Gateway Dirt Nationals in the Dome at the America's Center has wrapped up with West Virginia's Tyler Carpenter going back to back with the late model win. That's $30,000 and a ride in the Knoxville NASCAR Truck race in 2022. He won this race in 2019. Last year's event was canceled due to health precautions.
Johnathan Beason wins the midget main event after having to restart last with 18 laps to go after an incident on lap 12 with Terry Babb. A last lap pass on Chris Windom brings the crowd to its feet. Beason sweeps the weekend.
Tyler Peterson wins the modified main event.