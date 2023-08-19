The Fighting Illini men's basketball team will welcome back a former coach and his team to play in a Maui Relief charity game on Oct. 29 at State Farm Center.
The Exhibition game will feature Illinois hosting the Kansas Jayhawks and former IL coach Bill Self.
Proceeds from the game will go to the Maui Strong Fund and will air on the Big 10 Network.
It will be the first time Self has coached in Champaign since leaving in 2003.
The two teams were planning a closed scrimmage but decided to play a public game for the charity.