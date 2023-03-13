The Illinois Fighting Illini are going to the Big Dance. Illinois got the 9th seed in the West regional and will play #8 seed Arkansas on Thursday in Des Moines.
The Missouri Tigers received a bid as well and are 7th seed in the South regional. The Tigers will open against #10 seed Utah State on Thursday in Sacramento, CA
From the Missouri Valley, Drake won the tournament in St. Louis and are the 12th seed in the Midwest regional. They will play #5 seed Miami on Friday in Albany, New York.
The top four teams in all four regionals.
Midwest – Houston, Texas, Xavier, and Indiana
East – Purdue, Marquette, Kansas St., and Tennessee
West – Kansas, UCLA, Gonzaga, and UConn
South – Alabama, Arizona, Baylor, and Virginia
See the full bracket here:
https://www.ncaa.com/news/basketball-men/mml-official-bracket/2023-03-12/2023-ncaa-printable-bracket-schedule-march-madness