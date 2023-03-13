basketball6.jpg

The Illinois Fighting Illini are going to the Big Dance.  Illinois got the 9th seed in the West regional and will play #8 seed Arkansas on Thursday in Des Moines.

-0-

The Missouri Tigers received a bid as well and are 7th seed in the South regional.  The Tigers will open against #10 seed Utah State on Thursday in Sacramento, CA

-0-

From the Missouri Valley, Drake won the tournament in St. Louis and are the 12th seed in the Midwest regional.  They will play #5 seed Miami on Friday in Albany, New York.

 -0-

The top four teams in all four regionals.

Midwest – Houston, Texas, Xavier, and Indiana

East – Purdue, Marquette, Kansas St., and Tennessee

West – Kansas, UCLA, Gonzaga, and UConn

South – Alabama, Arizona, Baylor, and Virginia

See the full bracket here:

https://www.ncaa.com/news/basketball-men/mml-official-bracket/2023-03-12/2023-ncaa-printable-bracket-schedule-march-madness