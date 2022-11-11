There's Fighting Illini basketball tonight on the Big Z. Illinois hosts UM-Kansas City at 8pm. Pre-game at 7pm.
Illinois is at 1-0, KC is 0-2 heading into Champaign tonight.
The Illini will be back in action on Monday when they host Monmouth.
-0-
The Fighting Illini are back on the field Saturday in college football, trying to get back on the winning track after losing at home to Michigan State last weekend.
Saturday, Illinois hosts Purdue at 11am…pre-game at 10am on the Big Z
#21 Illinois is 7-2, Purdue is 5-4.
Next week, Illinois travels to Michigan.