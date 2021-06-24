The IHSBCA (Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association) has named its 2021 all-state baseball players.
The list includes Jackson Brooks of the Alton Redbirds for Class 4A baseball and Matthew Gierer of the Father McGivney Griffins in Class 1A baseball.
Jackson Brooks (Alton) — .367, 11 doubles, 1 HR, 15 RBI
Pitching: 3-1 record, 1.02 ERA
Matthew Gierer (Father McGivney) — .423, 11 doubles, 3 triples, 4 HR, 22 RBI, 30 SB, 61 runs
Pitching: 2-0 record, 1.68 ERA
Other area players receiving All-State honors (from the IHSBCA) included:
Jacob Lansaw, Greenfield (1A)
Colin Brueggemann, Freeburg (2A)
Eli Hoerner, Freeburg (2A)
Lane Funneman, Pana (2A)
Brayden Knoebel, Mascoutah (3A)
Drew Watts, Triad (3A)
Quinn Weber, Edwardsville (4A)
Mike Larson, O’Fallon (4A)
