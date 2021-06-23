The ICA (Illinois Coaches Association) has announced its 2021 All-State softball players. A number of Riverbend players made the list:
Class 2A
Lauren Lenihan (Marquette) – Second team all-state
Bri Rolloff (Southwestern) – Third team
Hannah Barrett (Gillespie) – Third team
Savannah Billings (Staunton) – Third team
Class 3A
Avari Combes (Civic Memorial) – Third team
Shelby Koenig (Jersey) – Third team
Class 4A
Lynna Fischer (Alton) – Third team
A complete list of the softball all-state selections can be found at icasoftball.org.