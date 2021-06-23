SOFTBALL: Bluff City conducting tryouts

The ICA (Illinois Coaches Association) has announced its 2021 All-State softball players. A number of Riverbend players made the list:

Class 2A 

Lauren Lenihan (Marquette) – Second team all-state

Bri Rolloff (Southwestern) – Third team

Hannah Barrett (Gillespie) – Third team

Savannah Billings (Staunton) – Third team

Class 3A 

Avari Combes (Civic Memorial) – Third team

Shelby Koenig (Jersey) – Third team

Class 4A 

Lynna Fischer (Alton) – Third team

A complete list of the softball all-state selections can be found at icasoftball.org.

