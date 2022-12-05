The College football bowl season is set, and the Fighting Illini are heading to Florida. Unranked Illinois will take on #22 Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa on Jan. 2. Both teams are 8-4 this season.
Illinois ended the regular season with a 41-3 win over Northwestern. Mississippi State knocked off in-state rivals Ole Miss 24-22.
The game will kick off at 11am from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
Meanwhile, the Missouri Tigers are also going bowling in Tampa, with a 6-6 record. The Tigers will play in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec 23 against Wake Forest (7-5) at the same field.
Missouri finished the regular season with a win over Arkansas 29-27. Wake Forest lost to Duke 34-31.
The game will be played at 5:30pm on Dec. 23.