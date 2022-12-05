Illini to start training camp Aug. 4

The College football bowl season is set, and the Fighting Illini are heading to Florida.  Unranked Illinois will take on #22 Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa on Jan. 2. Both teams are 8-4 this season.

Illinois ended the regular season with a 41-3 win over Northwestern.  Mississippi State knocked off in-state rivals Ole Miss 24-22.

The game will kick off at 11am from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Meanwhile, the Missouri Tigers are also going bowling in Tampa, with a 6-6 record. The Tigers will play in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec 23 against Wake Forest (7-5) at the same field.

Missouri finished the regular season with a win over Arkansas 29-27.  Wake Forest lost to Duke 34-31.

The game will be played at 5:30pm on Dec. 23.