illini3.jpg

The Fighting Illini closed out the regular season with a

win at home over Iowa 72-70. With a Wisconsin loss against

Nebraska on Sunday, Illinois shares the Big 10 title

with the Badgers, and Illinois will be the top seed in the

Big 10 tournament later this week.

Illinois' Da'Monte WIlliams made a free throw with

just seconds left to go to put Illinois up by two points, then Trent

Frazier grabbed the final defensive rebound for the win.

Kofi Cockburn led the way with 21 points and 14 rebounds

earning his 14th double-double of the season. Alfonso Plummer

had 15 points, Andre Curbelo with 14, and Coleman Hawkins

with 9 on the night, in front of a sold out crowd at State Farm

Center on senior night.

Illinois is now 22-8, 15-5 in the Big 10 and will get a

double-bye in the upcoming Big 10 tournament and will

face the winner of the Indiana vs Michigan game on Friday

morning.