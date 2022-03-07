The Fighting Illini closed out the regular season with a
win at home over Iowa 72-70. With a Wisconsin loss against
Nebraska on Sunday, Illinois shares the Big 10 title
with the Badgers, and Illinois will be the top seed in the
Big 10 tournament later this week.
Illinois' Da'Monte WIlliams made a free throw with
just seconds left to go to put Illinois up by two points, then Trent
Frazier grabbed the final defensive rebound for the win.
Kofi Cockburn led the way with 21 points and 14 rebounds
earning his 14th double-double of the season. Alfonso Plummer
had 15 points, Andre Curbelo with 14, and Coleman Hawkins
with 9 on the night, in front of a sold out crowd at State Farm
Center on senior night.
Illinois is now 22-8, 15-5 in the Big 10 and will get a
double-bye in the upcoming Big 10 tournament and will
face the winner of the Indiana vs Michigan game on Friday
morning.