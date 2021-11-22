The Fighting Illini are back on the court tonight in men’s college basketball, traveling to Kansas City to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats as part of the Hall of Fame Classic. Arkansas and Kansas State are the other 2 teams in the tournament.
Illinois is 2-1 and this will be the first game of the season for senior Kofi Cockburn who had been serving a 3 game suspension from the NCAA.
Cincinnati is 4-0 on the season.
Tip off is 5:30 and you can hear the pregame at 4:30pm on the Big Z, 107.1FM/1570AM