Prep basketball playoffs in Illinois will look a little different this coming season.
After 25 years as a post-season staple, the annual Three-Point Showdown has been eliminated by the Illinois High School Association.
IHSA basketball report:
There are no current plans for a replacement event at this time.
“I think we really need to get comfortable and get set there [with the new format],” Troha said. “Then we could revisit what some of these other ancillary events are.”
Meanwhile, IHSA officials have approved the use of a shot clock in some regular-season tournaments and shootouts.
“We figure there's no harm in allowing schools and coaches to play with it,” Troha said. “To be able to get us some data, get us some reactions to see if and how it impacts the game.”
A survey of administrators and coaches last year returned general opposition to permanent shot clock use at this point.
IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson says the shot clock is still in the data gathering stage:
Information about how to apply for use of a shot clock at a tournament or shootout will be released to schools in mid-September.
