For the second night in a row, the Houston Astros ran out to a 5-0 lead in Game 2 of the World Series. But after losing their lead and Game 1 of the series Friday, the Astros made their early advantage stand, and beat the Phillies 5-2 to even the Series. There was some late drama as Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber just barely missed a two-run homer not once but twice in the eighth inning. Game 3 will be Monday night at 7 p.m. as the series shifts to Philadelphia.
Houston evens World Series as teams head to Philadelphia
- By Jeff Allsman
