High school basketball - girl's tournaments this week
At the Red Bud Girl's Tournament
Waterloo 54 - Roxana 13
EA/WR vs Roxana - 4pm
EA/WR vs Red Bud - 9pm
The tournament continues through Thursday
-0-
The CM Lady Eagles are playing in the Visitation Tournament where they won their opening game on Dec. 18. However, on Sunday CM lost their first game of the season to Whitfield 52-28.
The Eagles are now 13-1 on the season while Whitfield improves to 7-1. CM will take on Edwardsville today at 5:30pm
The Lady Tigers also lost on Sunday to Eureka, 60-52. Edwardsville is now 10-4, while Eureka improves to 8-1.
The tournament wraps up on Tuesday
-0-
At the Jersey Girls Tournament, Taylorville plays Gateway Legacy at 4:30, then Jersey plays Carrollton at 6pm. That tournament runs through Wed.
-0-
The Carlinville girl’s tournament also starts today with
Calhoun 38 - Williamsville 28
Greenfield - 42 Gillespie – 25
South County 55 - Lincolnwood 9
Carlinville vs Nokomis at 6pm
The tournament runs through Thursday
-0-
Mascoutah Girl's tournament
Alton forfeit win over Cahokia
O'Fallon forfeit win over McCluer
-0-
The Marquette girls travel to Benton this week and take on Harrisburg tonight at 6. That tournament runs through Wednesday. Marquette will play at 7:30pm on Tuesday. The Explorers are 8-5 heading into the tournament this week.
-0-
Christ Our Rock Lutheran School in Centralia hosts a girl’s tournament this week and Fr. McGivney (top seed) takes on Madison at 3:30pm today.
Staunton over Anna-Jonesboro JV 48-14