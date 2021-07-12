Highland Post 439 edged Alton Post 126, 4-3, in Senior Legion baseball Sunday.
John Walker provided the game-winning hit — a walk-off two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning off reliever Ted Webb. Alton starting pitcher Andrew Wieneke went six innings and gave up three runs and seven hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks.
Brendon Smith gave Post 126 an early lead with a three-run double in the second inning. But Alton managed only three hits overall in the game. Highland came back with two runs in the fifth and two more in the seventh for the win.
Highland Post 439 (11-4)
Alton Post 126 (13-11-1)
-0-
Alton vs. Belleville - tonight (MON), 7 p.m. - Gordon Moore Park