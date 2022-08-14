Highland's Mike Harrison has done what only three other racers from the St. Louis area have ever done. Harrison has reached the 600 feature win mark after a dominating victory Saturday night at Highland Speedway. In the winner's circle he reflected on his career.
He thanked his crew for being a part of much of his success in reaching this number, joining some of the legends of the sport.
Harrison is a seven-time national champion, and is considered by many as one of the best to ever race in the St. Louis area. You can hear the full interview with Harrison here: