Darrell Handelsman will return as Field Manager in 2022 for the Alton River Dragons.
Dallas Martz – General Manager
“I am very excited to be able to work with Darrell again next summer. He did a great job leading our first ever River Dragons team and I know he’s the guy to take the next step with as we continue to build something special here in Alton.”
Darrell Handelsman
“It was a great experience in Alton this past summer. We had an amazing group of young, talented players that set the bar high for future River Dragons teams, both on and off the field. I want to thank Steve and Jennifer Marso for the opportunity and our GM Dallas Martz for the tremendous support for me, my staff and the players.”
“I look forward to continuing to help build the organization and I can't wait to get back to Alton next summer! “
The Alton River Dragons are a summer collegiate baseball team that plays in the Prospect League. The River Dragons finished the season 27-32 overall, the River Dragons showed constant improvement throughout the season.