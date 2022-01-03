Granite City Community Unit School District #9 is temporarily adjusting its spectator policy for athletic events held at Granite City High School and Coolidge Junior High due to the surge of COVID-19 transmissions.
Effective immediately, spectators, including parents, will not be allowed to attend home games.
This adjustment is being made as a safety precaution to protect both the student-athletes and fans. The district will continue to monitor the information surrounding COVID-19 cases in Madison County and our region on a continual basis.
Live streaming of home games will be available on the NFHS Network or Facebook.
GCHS
Boys Basketball
Girls Basketball
Wrestling
Granite City Warrior Athletics Facebook Page
Coolidge
Boys Basketball
Coolidge Junior High School Facebook page
Girls Volleyball
Coolidge Junior High School Facebook page
Wrestling
Coolidge Junior High School Facebook page
