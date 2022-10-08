The IHSA Boys Golf State tournament is this weekend and in the 1A finals, the Marquette boys team fell one stroke short of qualifying for round 2 on Saturday. The Explorers shot a team 345 on Friday, with the cutoff at 344.
Litchfield and Effingham St. Anthony advanced on the team side.
But, Marquette individual golfers Aidan O’Keefe, Mike Wilson and Will Schwartz will return for round 2 today.
-0-
In class 3A
--Individual golfers advancing at state
From Alton - Sam Ottwell and Alex Siatos
From Edwardsville - Mason Lewis, Carter Crow, and Kolton Wright
Girl's State Tournament
--Two area golfers advanced to play on Saturday
Class 1A - Father McGivney - Sarah Hyten
Class 2A – Edwardsville - Nicole Johnson