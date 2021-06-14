The fourth Dave Shannahan Basketball Museum of Illinois golf outing is set for Friday, Oct. 8, at Arlington Greens near Collinsville.
The event, a fundraiser for the planned Illinois Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame Museum, is sponsored by the statewide organization and the Larry Graham Southwestern Illinois HOF and Golf Committee.
The area IBCA committee also will present its first Larry Graham Meritorious Service Award to a distinguished local recipient. The award will be presented annually in honor of the late legendary coach.
The 18-hole golf event will feature high school basketball coaches, area celebrities and local dignitaries.
Registration starts at 11 a.m. that day and lunch will follow. Golfing begins at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start. Prizes will be awarded and a dinner and awards ceremony will follow the event.
Cost to compete is $100 per person or $400 for a foursome team. Players can pay by cash or check and it’s recommended paying in advance to reserve their spots. Credit cards will not be accepted.
In addition, there will be a Skins game at $20 per team, plus closest to the pin and long drive contests. Sponsorships are also available, ranging from hole sponsors at $100 (bronze), $200 (silver), $400 (gold) and $450 (premier).
For more information, contact Rich Essington at (618) 391-7071 or send checks payable to: Basketball Museum of Illinois in care of Rich Essington, 7 Dunston Trail, Glen Carbon, IL 62034.