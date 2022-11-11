The IHSA state volleyball finals are this weekend in Normal at Illinois State University's Redbird Arena. All 4 classes with play Friday then the championships on Saturday
1A
Freeport-Aquin over Newman Central Catholic 2-0 (25-13, 25-16)
Springfield Lutheran vs Norris City
2A
Genoa-Kingston vs Illinois Valley Central
Illinois Central Catholic vs Freeburg
3A
Joliet Catholic Academy vs Wheaton St. Francis
Taylorville vs Nazareth Academy
4A
Lisle Benet Academy vs Barrington
Chicago Mother McAuley vs St Charles East