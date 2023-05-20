The IHSA Girls Track State Finals are in their final day today and a handful of local athletes are still alive in the competition at Eastern Illinois University.
East Alton Wood River Freshman Gina Truax will run in the 300 hurdles today. She broke her own school record time and will be the lone freshman in the race today.
CM’s Hannah Meiser will run in the finals of the 3200-meter race.
Alton High’s Kaylea Lacey will compete in the high jump finals. Freshman Rayna Raglin will run today for the 100-meter dash along with the long jump.
The Marquette girls at state did not qualify for the finals in their relay events, long jump and triple jump.
The Carrollton 4 x 100 team will compete today. Hannah Gibson of Carlinville also qualified for the discus throw final.
Two relay teams and 4 individual athletes from Father McGivney will compete today for a total of 6 athletes.