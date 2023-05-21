The IHSA Girls state track and field meet finished up at Eastern Illinois University Saturday and Father McGivney's Elena Rybak is back in the winner's circle. Rybak bested the field in the 1600-meter race to win her second state championship. Father McGivney also took second place in the 4x800 meter relay and third in the 4x400 meter event.
In other Class 1A action, the Carrollton 4x100 relay team finished 10th in the prelims and did not make the finals. Meanwhile Carlinville’s Hannah Gibson finished 4th in the discuss.
Class 2A
East Alton-Wood River freshman Gina Traux finished seventh in the state 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.09 seconds. The winning time of 42.61 belonged to Emma Scales of Arlington Heights.
Civic Memorial's Hannah Meiser finished 22nd in the 3200-meter race, about 2 minutes off the winning time of Tatem David of Olney.
Class 3A
Alton’s Kaylea Lacey finished in a five-way tie for eighth in the high jump finals. Freshman teammate Rayna Raglin finished sixth in the 100-meter dash and combined that with a seventh place finish in the long jump competition.